Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Share

22 killed, 50 injured in trains collision in Karachi

22 killed, 50 injured in trains collision in Karachi
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Rail traffic suspended as trains carrying goods, oil collide in Hyderabad

Rail traffic suspended as trains carrying goods, oil collide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: North and South bound Railway traffic was suspended after a goods train and an oil-carrying train collided near Hyderabad, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place between Bholari and Meeting Pul when the goods train hit oil carrying train. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

According to private TV channels, repair work was underway on the railway track which was damaged due to the accident.

Last year 22 people were killed and 50 injured after two trains collided in Karachi`s Landhi area early.

The incident occurred in Gaddafi Town Landhi when Fareed Express collided with Zakaria Express, due to wrong signal given to the latter. Scores of people were wounded in the wake of the collision.

 

 

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this