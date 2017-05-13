Indian diplomat caught taking pictures in Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: An Indian diplomat was caught taking pictures of an Islamabad High Court judge with his cell phone during the court hearing on Friday.

First Secretary of Indian High Commission Piyush Singh had gone to Islamabad High court in context of Indian national Uzma's writ petition.

According the media reports, when courtroom officials brought the incident to the notice of the IHC judge, he ordered confiscation of Mr. Singh’s cell phone.

The IHC judge, terming it a serious violation of the court decorum, ordered the Indian diplomat to submit a written apology before the court after Singh verbally apologised for the said incident.

However, later the diplomat issued a written apology. The court accepted his apology and warned him not to repeat the act.

“I fully apologise for the attempt of using mobile in court by mistake. It is requested that I may kindly be pardoned for this,” said Mr. Singh in his statement.

The cellphone was later returned to him and no charges were pressed. He told the court that he was texting on his phone and not using his camera.