Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

‘Suicide attack’ on Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Haidri; 27 killed, over 30 hurt

QUETTA:  At least 27 people were killed and over 30 others including Senate's Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri were injured in a suicide blast in Mustung, some 90 kilometer from the provincial capital on Friday. 

According to Geo News, the maulana was shifted to CMH Quetta where he was in stable condition. In a statement from the hospital, he said thanks to the Almighty, I am fine and expressed regrets on the death of his  associates and others. 

Maulana Abdul Malik, a leader of Haidri's Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam -Fazl party said the vehicle in which the Deputy Senate Chairman was traveling in was completely damaged along with some other vehicles.

The police said two other people travelling with the maulana succumbed to the injuries. Police said Haidri was in Mustung to attend ceremony at a seminary and the blast took place when he was leaving the area. 

Chairman Senate asked the concerned officials to airlift Maulana Haidri to Quetta. I have talked to Chief Secretary Balochistan, Interior Secretary and Commander Southern Command to move the deputy chairman to major health facility in Quetta, he told the senators.

The dead and injured were taken to a hospital in Civil Hospital in Mustung. Officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad and heavy contingent of paramilitary troops were dispatched to the area after the explosion.

 Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdur Ghafoor Haideri's convoy.

