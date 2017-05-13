Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

Meeting with Jindal part of backchannel diplomacy, govt tells army

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa into confidence on his recent meeting with Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal, BBC Urdu reported.

The civil leadership informed the military authorities that the PM’s meeting with an Indian business tycoon, who is known for being close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a part of backchannel diplomacy. Also, the businessman had the backing of some important Indian officials for his meeting with the prime minister to defuse ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries.

On the other hand, the military leadership also took its officials into confidence on the prime minister’s meeting with the Indian businessman. The COAS told his officers that the meeting was a part of backchannel diplomacy.

The report quoting a PML-N leader said that the prime minister was tight-lipped on his meeting with Sajjan Jindal. However, the only detail of the meeting he shared with his aides was that Jindal was making efforts to defuse tension between India and Pakistan.

In April, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal at the hill resort town of Murree.

The meeting triggered intense speculations with several politicians and analysts suggesting it could be the precursor to a possible meeting between the Pakistani and Indian premiers in the near future.

PTI had moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly expressing grave concern over the prime minister’s 'secret' meeting with Indian steel magnate Jindal.

