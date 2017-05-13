Four more hardcore terrorists hanged: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: For more hardcore terrorists involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and Saidu Sharif Airport were executed in a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday , according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The convicts were tried by military courts.

Detail of each case is as under.

1. Bakht-e-Ameer S/O Ameer Zareen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Asghar Khan S/O Ahmad Jan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Muhammad Nawaz S/O Gul Muhammad. The convict was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Mushtaq Ahmed S/O Muhammad Miraj. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Saidu Sharif Airport, killing employees of Metrological Department and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death of civilians and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.