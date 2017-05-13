Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

Share

ISPR says suicide jackets, IEDs recovered in operations under Raddul Fasaad

ISPR says suicide jackets, IEDs recovered in operations under Raddul Fasaad
Read More

Five terrorists killed in countrywide operations in last 24 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed while nine arrested in 29 search operations carried out...

Read More
Advertisement

Four more hardcore terrorists hanged: ISPR

Four more hardcore terrorists hanged: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: For more hardcore terrorists  involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and Saidu Sharif Airport were executed in a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday , according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The convicts  were tried by military courts.

Detail of each case is as under.

1. Bakht-e-Ameer S/O Ameer Zareen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Asghar Khan S/O Ahmad Jan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Muhammad Nawaz S/O Gul Muhammad. The convict was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Mushtaq Ahmed S/O Muhammad Miraj. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Saidu Sharif Airport, killing employees of Metrological Department and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death of civilians and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this