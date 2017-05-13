Main accused in Azam Tariq murder case arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested main accused in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, the chief of banned Sipah-e-Sahaba, over a decade after the assassination.

According to Geo News, Syed Sibtain Kazmi, who had a head money of Rs1 million, was taken into custody from the Benazir International Airport, where the FIA Director Mazhar Kaka Khel had deployed a team after receiving information about the suspect who was trying to leave for Qatar. The suspect had a plan to flee to UK via Doha, officials said.

Maulana Azam Tariq was killed in October 2013 at the entry point of Islamabad along with four aides. The police made several arrests but the main accused remained at large.

According to Geo News, the suspect was a resident of Lahore and listed in the first Red Book of the Counter Terrorism Department issued in 2009 and also containing names of most wanted criminals and terrorists.

The FIA handed over the suspect to police.