Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Main accused in Azam Tariq murder case arrested from Islamabad

Main accused in Azam Tariq murder case arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested main accused in the murder case of  Maulana Azam Tariq, the chief of banned Sipah-e-Sahaba, over a decade after the assassination.

According to Geo News, Syed Sibtain Kazmi, who had a head money of Rs1 million, was taken into custody from the Benazir International Airport, where the FIA Director Mazhar Kaka Khel had deployed a team after receiving information about the suspect who was  trying to leave for Qatar. The suspect had a plan to flee to UK via Doha, officials said.

 Maulana Azam Tariq was killed in October 2013 at the entry point of Islamabad along with four aides. The police made several arrests but the main accused remained at large.

According to Geo News, the suspect was a resident of Lahore and  listed in the first Red Book of the Counter Terrorism Department issued in 2009 and also containing names of most wanted criminals and terrorists.  

The FIA handed over the suspect to police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this