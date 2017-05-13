Nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in Dawn Leaks matter: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Dawn Leaks issue was never about the Army and the government, adding that the nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in the matter.

Imran Khan posted a series of tweets to Twitter, reacting to the ISPR’s statement issued on Wednesday.

DawnLeaks issue was never abt army & government. It was abt national security. The whole nation now needs to know what was "settled". 1/3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

The PTI chief said that the resolution of Dawn Leaks issue clearly shows that one law for powerful and another for the weak in the country.

3/3 Manner in which DawnLeak issue resolved shows clearly there is one law for the powerful & another law for the weak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

Citing an example of Hillary Clinton, in another tweet, he said that the former US secretary of state lost the presidential elections due to her email leaks issue.

He said here nation kept in dark on how national security breach resolved.

2/3 H Clinton said she lost bec of security issue over her email leaks. Here nation kept in dark on how national security breach resolved. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017