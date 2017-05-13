Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in Dawn Leaks matter: Imran

Nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in Dawn Leaks matter: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Dawn Leaks issue was never about the Army and the government, adding that the nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in the matter.

Imran Khan posted a series of tweets to Twitter, reacting to the ISPR’s statement issued on Wednesday.

The PTI chief said that the resolution of Dawn Leaks issue clearly shows that one law for powerful and another for the weak in the country.

Citing an example of Hillary Clinton, in another tweet, he said that the former US secretary of state lost the presidential elections due to her email leaks issue.

He said here nation kept in dark on how national security breach resolved.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this