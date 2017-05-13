Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

DG ISPR regrets over post-April 29 environment

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that an environment of division was created between army and the government after the April 29 tweet.

Addressing a press conference here, the DG said that we appreciate the government’s efforts regarding Dawn Leaks. Today the interior minister has released complete order in line with Para 18.

There are two villages located at Chaman border. These are divided between Pakistan and Afghanistan. We have informed the Afghan side of conducting census in our parts of the villages.

Speaking about Noreen Leghari, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that she was not a terrorist but about to join militant activities.

India has accused our forces of disrespecting bodies of soldiers across LoC.

About production of Ehsanullah Ehsan before media, the DG ISPR said that we wanted to know how he was used. There was no intention to present him as hero.

