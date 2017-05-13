Army retracts tweet ‘rejecting’ Dawn Leaks notification

ISLAMABAD: The military on Wednesday withdrew the April 29 tweet that ‘rejected’ the notification issued by the Prime Minister House on Dawn Leaks.

A statement by the ISPR stated that the tweet on 29 April, 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person. The statement from the military came after a meeting of top civil and military leadership at the Prime Minister House.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar, COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar attended the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The ISPR said: “Recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue. Accordingly, ISPR's said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous”.

It also added that Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support democratic process.

Later, the Interior Ministry announced that since the prime minister has already approved the recommendations of the inquiry committee and the respective Ministries and Divisions, the issue of Dawn Leaks stands settled.