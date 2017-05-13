Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

Iran, Afghanistan not Pakistan’s enemies: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday termed Iran and Afghanistan as Pakistan’s brothers, a couple of days after Iranian army chief threatened to carry out cross border raids in Pakistan.

Islamabad’s relations with Kabul relations plunged to lowest ebb after Afghan forces killed over a dozen Pakistani civilians in cross border shelling.

Talking to the media Sartaj Aziz also said that Pak Afghan border near Chaman, has been partially opened and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has not puts  condition for third party  to be present in Pak –Afghan dialogue.

On Iran concerns the Advisor to PM on Foreign affairs said “Operational Committees would be set up to monitor human trafficking, militancy and smuggling. 

Earlier, speaking at a seminar  called on Afghanistan to check cross border movement of terrorists. The Adviser also asked Kabul  to take action against TTP operating from the Afghan soil.

The Adviser said Pakistan has always made sincere efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed that political solution can only pave the way for durable peace in the neighboring country. He said peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace and security of Pakistan.

 

 

More on this