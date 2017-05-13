Maulana Tariq Jameel offloaded from Canada-bound flight at Dubai airport

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was offloaded from a Canada-bound flight at Dubai airport. He was travelling to Toronto along with Shahid Afridi to attend a fundraiser of Afridi's NGO.

Shahid Afridi said that the Canadian immigration officials directed the airline to offload the cleric because of his security clearance.

He said that they are talking to the Canadian authorities for the security clearance in Dubai.

Maulana Tariq Jameel is a leading figure of the Tableeghi Jamaat, and is popular among celebrities, particularly cricketers and artistes and several of them became practicing Muslims after seeking his guidance.