Pakistan moves heavy artillery towards Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Amid deteriorating law and order situation Pakistan has reportedly moved heavy artillery towards Afghan border to beef up the security in the mountainous border region.

Pakistan army pounded militants’ hideout inside Afghanistan last week and killed several militants affiliated with Jamaatul Ahrar.

Reports received from the area indicated that the Pakistani troops successfully targeted the hideouts of Jamaatul Ahrar across the border and inflicted huge casualties on them.

Officials sources said heavy weapons and mortar shells were used to destroy the Jamaatul Ahrar fighters’ sanctuaries in Rena Parchao. The sources said that some of the hideouts of militants in Mohmand Agency adjacent to Khyber Agency were also targeted.

The border crossing at Torkham and Ghulam Khan were kept closed and curfew was imposed near the border. More than 500 shops and private offices also remained closed.