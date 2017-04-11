Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan moves heavy artillery towards Afghan border

Pakistan moves heavy artillery towards Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Amid deteriorating law and order situation Pakistan has reportedly moved heavy artillery towards Afghan border to beef up the security in the mountainous border region.

Pakistan army pounded militants’ hideout inside Afghanistan last week and killed several militants affiliated with Jamaatul Ahrar.

Reports received from the area indicated that the Pakistani troops successfully targeted the hideouts of Jamaatul Ahrar across the border and inflicted huge casualties on them.

Officials sources said heavy weapons and mortar shells were used to destroy the Jamaatul Ahrar fighters’ sanctuaries in Rena Parchao. The sources said that some of the hideouts of militants in Mohmand Agency adjacent to Khyber Agency were also targeted.

The border crossing at Torkham and Ghulam Khan were kept closed and curfew was imposed near the border. More than 500 shops and private offices also remained closed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C
CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads

CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads
Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz

Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz
Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence

Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence
Load More load more

More on this