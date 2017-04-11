Tue April 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
February 20, 2017

Several terrorists killed as PAF jets pound their hideouts in N. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Air Force jets pounded militants hideouts in North Waziristan, killing several terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said late Sunday.

According to the statement issued by ISPR, the latest air strikes were carried out in Wucha Bibi area of the tribal agency where terrorists were trying to regroup.

PAF jets targeted several hideouts and destroyed them. A number of militants were also killed in the aerial bombing.

Pakistan has intensified its efforts against militants following recent bombing in all the four provinces in which more than 100 people were killed.

Pakistan security forces have killed over 100 terrorists after bombing at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Thursday.

