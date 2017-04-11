Meeting on military courts now to be held on Feb. 22

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the subcommittee of parliamentary leaders regarding extension in the tenure of military courts would be held on February 22, while central committee on February 23.

The decision to convene the meeting was made through the mutual consultation of opposition and government leaders. According to the details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has contacted with various parliamentary leaders on telephone and talked with them about the meeting convened regarding extension in the tenure of military courts.

The finance minister contacted on phone with various parliamentary leaders including Farooq Sattar of MQM, Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamiat-e-Islami, Haji Gul Afradi, Fata representative and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of Awami Muslim League.

During the telephonic conversation with parliamentary leaders, the finance minister said that the matter of military courts is of great significance owing to prevailing situation of terrorism in the country and decision to extend the tenure of military courts is also important. The parliamentary leaders expressed their consensus on the proposal presented by Ishaq Dar about the extension of tenure of military courts.

Meanwhile, the Speaker National Assembly has also contacted with various parliamentary leaders on telephone and discussed in detail with them the matter of military court extension.

The parliamentary leaders have expressed their concern over the current wave of terrorism in the country and said that immediate measures be taken to root out the menace of terrorism the Speaker concluded.