Pope denounces ‘cruel terrorist acts’ in Pakistan

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday condemned Sehwan suicide bombing, where at least 88 people were killed on Thursday when an attacker blew himself up inside crowded Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.



The attack came after a series of bloody assaults, including a Taliban suicide bomb in Lahore which killed 13 people and wounded dozens.

He denounced the terror wave that has hit Pakistan and termed these "cruel terrorist acts".