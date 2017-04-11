CCTV footage confirms Sehwan bomber bypassed security check

SEHWAN: Sindh Police on Sunday released a CCTV footage showing alleged Sehwan bomber bypassing a security check at the shrine.

A suicide attack at the Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine on Thursday in Sehwan killed 88 people and injured over 250. The shrine attack was the eighth terror attack in the previous five days. More than 100 people lost their lives in these incidents.

The video shows a nervous suspect first stands in queue but suddenly moves away from the scene after finding a policeman at the gate. He again appears walking alongside devotees and manages to sneak into shrine without going through body search.

IGP Sindh A. D. Khowaja, while addressing a press conference said he is 99 percent sure that the suspicious man detected in the video was a suicide bomber however, his name could not be confirmed yet.

Meanwhile law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspected facilitator of Sehwan shrine bombing from Khairpur, sources said. The suspect is affiliated with Hafeez Brohi group.

The group was previously affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi but lately pledged allegiance to Daesh.