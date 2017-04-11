One held while two persons run away from Peshawar-Islamabad motorway

PESHAWAR: A man was arrested while another one and woman with him fled when police tried to intercept them near Marathi Interchange Sunday morning.

Two men and one woman were en route in a vehicle when police tried to stop them. They escaped but the Motorway police managed to intercept them, arresting one of them men in the car. A vehicle was also found in his possession. However, the other man and woman in the vehicle drove the car away.

The arrested person was put behind bars at Toru police station in Mardan, while the search for two others was under way.