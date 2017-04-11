CM Sindh visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan

SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said those who threw body parts of the blast victims by a drain would be dealt with an iron fist.

He said this while talking with media during his visit to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Sunday.

The chief minister said he was ashamed of the way remains of the blast victims were treated.

He expressed grief over the killing of 88 people. "This is the time to unite and fight terrorists," he said. “All the necessary facilities will be provided to the people injured in the blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine”.

The chief minister admitted that female police constables should have been deployed at the shrine.

It was reported on Saturday that the remains of blast victims were left out in the open by a drain in the city. The issue surfaced after locals complained of rank smell rising from the decomposing human remains.

However, the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro denied this, saying he personally looked over the collection of remains from the blast site and their shifting to hospital.