Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CM Sindh visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan

CM Sindh visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan

SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said those who threw body parts of the blast victims by a drain would be dealt with an iron fist.

He said this while talking with media during his visit to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Sunday.

The chief minister said he was ashamed of the way remains of the blast victims were treated.

He expressed grief over the killing of 88 people. "This is the time to unite and fight terrorists," he said. “All the necessary facilities will be provided to the people injured in the blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine”.

The chief minister admitted that female police constables should have been deployed at the shrine.

It was reported on Saturday that the remains of blast victims were left out in the open by a drain in the city. The issue surfaced after locals complained of rank smell rising from the decomposing human remains.

However, the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro denied this, saying he personally looked over the collection of remains from the blast site and their shifting to hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C
CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads

CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads
Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz

Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz
Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence

Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence
Load More load more