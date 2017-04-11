Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Alleged facilitator of Sehwan suicide bomber arrested

Alleged facilitator of Sehwan suicide bomber arrested

KHAIRPUR: Authorities concerned have apprehended alleged facilitator of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar suicide bomber from the outskirts of Khairpur and he is being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

Sources said the alleged facilitator, during initial interrogation, has revealed that Hafeez Birohi group of Shikarpur is involved in Sehwan Sharif bombing, which claimed lives of more than 88 people including women and children.

According to initial investigation, Hafeez Birohi group, who was previously affiliated to Lashkar-e-Jhangi, has been associated with Daesh now. The same group was also involved in Shikarpur bombings.

The suicide bomber was Afghan national and the suicide vest was also prepared in Shikarpur, the investigation further revealed.

Afghan nationals are prepared for suicide bombings in Pakistan, it added.

Sources said the car used to target ISI headquarters in Sukkur was also prepared in Shikarpur.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C

Heat wave alert: Karachi temp may rise up to 42°C
CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads

CM orders removal of encroachment on newly constructed roads
Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz

Jadhav’s death sentence according to law: Sartaj Aziz
Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence

Pakistan flays Indian objection on Kulbushan’s death sentence
Load More load more

More on this