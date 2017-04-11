Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

MUNICH, Germany: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Afghan soil is being used by the militants for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Speaking to Geo News in Munich, Khawaja Asif said recent terrorism in all the four provinces of Pakistan was carried out under a plan, adding “Afghan soil is being used by the militants for terrorism in Pakistan.”

The Defence Minister said, “We will raise issue of recent militant attacks in Pakistan at Munich Security Conference.”

Pakistan has raised the issue of recent terrorist attacks in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Sehwan Sharif in which more than 100 people were martyred with Afghan authorities. Islamabad has stated that such terrorist attacks were carried out by the militants having sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has closed Pak-Afghan border for indefinite period over security reasons and summoned Afghan diplomats at foreign office and GHQ to raise the issue.

Pakistan security forces pounded the camps of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorist group across the border in Afghanistan on Friday night and destroyed four camps and a training compound, military sources said.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has claimed recent Lahore and Peshawar attacks.



“Most of the incidents in Pakistan are claimed by terrorist organisations with leadership hiding in Afghanistan,” General Bajwa told US General John Nicholson in a telephonic conversation on Friday.“The COAS said that such terrorist activities and inaction against them are testing our current policy of cross-border restraint,” the ISPR said in a statement.

About anti-Pakistan statements by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Khawaja Asif said, “Afghan President issues such statements owing to political immaturity.”