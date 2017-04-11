All culprits involved in Lahore, Peshawar attacks identified: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has stated that all the culprits involved in Lahore and Peshawar attacks have been identified and it is proved that terrorists are using Afghan refugees as facilitators for their acts.

Speaking to media here Saturday, Nisar said, Pakistan is hosting millions of Afghan refugees since last four decades and now it is responsibility of refugees to point out the terrorist elements from their ranks.

He said that Afghan government has been asked to take strict action against the terrorists wanted by Pakistan or hand them over to Pakistan to bring them to justice.

The Minister said that more operations will be carried out in the days to come to apprehend the foreign elements and their local facilitators.

Nisar Ali Khan has stated that operations against terrorists will continue till elimination of the last terrorist. “Terrorists will be dealt with an iron hand.”

Without specifying any state, Nisar said, terrorists have formed headquarters and training camps in foreign countries, and efforts are being made to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

About Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine attack, the minister said no significant development has yet been made. (Geo/NNI)