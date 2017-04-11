Pakistan Army sets up helpline to stem tide of terror

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan army, has launched a helpline for public to report suspicious activities amid terror attacks that have racked the country during the last few days.

The ISPR has asked the people of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh to report suspicious activities at telephone number 1135 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal areas at 1125.

Over 100 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks in different areas of the country this week. Security forces have launched a crackdown following the attacks, killing several suspected terrorists and arresting many others.

The army on Friday targeted militant hideouts across the Afghan border, killing several militants including a top commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, an offshoot of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Besides intensifying the anti-terror operations, the army high command has also asked the Afghan government to take action against militants involved in carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Providing a list of terrorists to Afghan diplomats, the army has urged Kabul to hand them over to Pakistan.