PTI leader sentenced for three years in fake degree case

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Ejaz Chaudhry, a former member of the National Assembly and a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was sentenced for three years in the fake degree case.

He was arrested and shifted to jail after the district and session judge Mandi Bahauddin pronounced the decision.

The case was filed against the politician by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Supreme Court disqualified him as member of National Assembly for possessing a fake degree and was subsequently de-seated.

Ejaz Chaudhry’s membership of the national Assembly was cancelled after he was declared disqualified due to involvement in the fake degree case.