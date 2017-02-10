Pakistan to display naval strength in Aman 17 drill

KARACHI: Multinational naval exercise, Aman 17 began with a flag hoisting ceremony at the PNS Dockyard on Friday, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini was the chief guest on the occasion.

Organised by Pakistan Navy since 2007, Aman 17 is the 5th edition of this series of multinational exercises. Naval platforms of nine participating countries arrived on Thursday.

Over 36 countries are participating in the five-day exercise, which will help in enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions.

It will also project a positive image of Pakistan as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability, said a press release.

Upon arrival the visiting ships were given a warm welcome by senior Pakistan Navy officials while catchy tunes of national songs were played by PN Band.

Officials of the consulates of the respective countries were also present in the reception.

Participation details of different countries are as follows:

1. USA Navy has participated in Aman 09 and Aman 11 with naval assets and Special Operation Forces during Aman 07. This year USA Navy is participating with 04 naval ships namely USS AMELIA EARHART, US CGSMAUI, US CGSAQUIDNEK and USS TYPHOON.

2. Chinese (PLA) Navy has been an active participant in all Aman exercises.

It has participated in Aman 07, Aman 11 and Aman 13 with naval assets where as in Aman 09 it participated with Special Operation Forces team.

In Aman 17, Chinese Navy is participating with 03 ships namely HARBIN DDG 112, HANDAN FFG 575 and DONGPHINGU AO 960 with Senior Capt. Bai Yaoping its Mission Commander.



Chinese servicemen stand on the deck of a naval vessel.

A Chinese serviceman stands beside a multibarrel rocket launcher on the deck of a naval vessel.

3. Russian Navy is participating in this series of exercises for the very first time with 03 ships namely SEVEROMORSK ALTAY Tug boat and DUBNA tanker.

Its Special Operations Forces are also part of this exercise.

The Russian contingent s mission commander is Capt. Stanislav R VARIK.



A view of arrival of Russian Naval Ship to participate first time in Exercise Aman 2017.

4. Japanese Navy is participating for the 4th time in this series of exercises with their 02, P3C Orion aircraft led by Commander Daigo Tsubokura.

5. Australian Navy is also participating for the 4th time in this exercise with naval assets.

This year its ship HMAS ARUNTA is arriving to participate in the exercise led by Commander Cameron Steil Ran.



Australian Navy enters Karachi Harbour, to participate in Aman 17.

6. Indonesian Navy is participating in this series of exercises for the 2nd time.

It has earlier participated in Aman 09. Indonesian Navy ship KRI SULTAN ISKANDARMUDA is led by Commander Rio Henry Muko Yumm as its Mission Commander.



Indonesian Ship KRI SULTAN ISKANDARMUDA arrives Karachi Harbor to participate in Aman 17.

7. Turkish Navy has participated in previous exercises with their Special Operation Forces teams.

Turkish Navy is taking part in the exercise for the first time with Ships.

Turkish ship TCG GELIBOLU is commanded by Commander Ali Tuna Baysal.



Turkish Navy Ship arriving Karachi Harbor to participate in naval exercise.

8. Sri Lankan Navy is participating for the 2nd time with its assets.

Earlier they have participated in Aman 13. Sri Lankan Navy Ship SLS SAMUDRA is commanded by Capt. JP Premaratne.

9. Royal British Navy has participated previously in Aman 07, Aman 09 and Aman 13.This is their 4th participation in this series of exercises.

HMS DARING will join the exercise this year commanded by Commander M J C Hember Mam.

The Mission Commander from Royal British Navy is AVM Ed Stringer.



United Kigdom ship (Front) and China ship (Rear) docked at Karachi Harbour.

During this exercise participating units will rehearse various naval operations to enhance interoperability.

Aim of this multinational ship s exercise is to display united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain.



Chinese families along with Pakistan Navy´s servicemen wave flags to welcome a Chinese naval vessel.

