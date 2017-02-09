KARACHI: At least four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a road mishap at University Road, near Bait-ul-Muqaram mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi Thursday.

Rescue sources said the speeding bus lost its control and hit the people standing at the bus stop. As a result four people died instantly while nine others sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where condition of some is said to be critical.

The eyewitness the incident took place as a result of racing between two passenger buses.

The driver and conductor of the bus managed to flee after the incident.

