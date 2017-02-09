LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded efforts of the international community in highlighting the importance and historical relevance of ancient civilization Mohenjo Daro, on Thursday.

Murad Ali Shah called upon archeologists to discover and find new means as well as research methods to discover the ancient ruins of Mohenjo Daro. In order to accomplish this task, he assured that Sindh Government would provide these archaeologists with all the means necessary as well as financial resources to unearth the ancient civilization.

He said these words during the inauguration of the 3-day International Conference on the Indus Valley Civilization at Mohen Jo Daro, near Larkana, being held under the auspices of the provincial culture, Tourism and archeology department. He paid homage to former Prime Minister and PPP chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for organising the very first conference on Mohenjo Daro in 1972.

UNESCO’s Country Director appreciated Sindh government's resolve to preserve and protect the site. She said that the ancient civilisation, which was in ruins now, was facing threats in the form of floods and other disasters etc. She underlined the need of enhancing capacity of expert and establishing modern laboratory.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the occasion also inaugurated a website based on Mohenjo Daro.

