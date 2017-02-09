ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said that the alleged surgical strikes that India claims to have conducted against Pakistan a couple of months ago, in the wake of the Uri attacks, were a drama created by the country.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria rubbished Indian claims of conducting a surgical strike against Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army had arranged a visit for international journalists who had viewed the place where the Indian Army had claimed to have conducted the strikes.

He said that in its quest to isolate Pakistan, India had itself been isolated from the international community. He urged the international community to take notice and check rapid Indian expansion in conventional and nuclear weapons.He said India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and Islamabad has provided evidence to the UN about Indian interference.

The spokesman said India is funding terrorist activities in Pakistan. To a question he said Pakistan itself is a victim of terror. People of Pakistan and their State institutions have been the target of terrorism. Nafees Zakaria said India is constantly violating ceasefire at the LoC, which resulted in the loss of lives of the innocent civilians. Indian belligerence continues to pose threat to the peace in the region, which the international community should take note of.

