DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two fake pirs or 'spiritual healers' allegedly took the life of a woman when they beat her to death as part of an exorcism ritual, on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place at Naurangabad when Nazar Hussain, a resident of Sajjadabad, took his wife Surya Begum to the area for spiritual healing. Amaanullah and Abdul Hameed, two men who claimed to be spiritual healers, told Nazar that his wife was in need of an exorcism.

Nazar Hussain alleged that as part of the exorcism, his wife Surya Begum was tied her to a tree and beaten by Amaanullah and Abdul Hameed with sticks. She was then tied upside down from the tree and smoke was thrown on her face.

Hearing her shrieks and cries, the husband tried to intervene and stop the exorcism but the two fake pirs did not pay heed to his request and continued on till she died.

Surya Begum was admitted into Teaching hospital in critical condition where she expired on arrival. Police stated that a case would be registered against Amaanullah and Abdul Hameed only after the postmortem report was finalised.

