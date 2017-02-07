LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif has imposed a complete ban on Basant festival across the province.

In a message on twitter on Tuesday, Punjab CM said, “No one will be allowed to play with the lives of people.”

He said, “There is complete BAN on Basant. Concerned District Police Officers will be responsible for any violation of the ban.”

Earlier, Law Minister of Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said that the provincial government could not permit a ‘throat-cutting kite flying festival’.

The festival was banned in Punjab in 2007 owing to deaths caused by sharply polished threads used to fly kites.

