KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday categorically stated that there was no place for people like veteran politician and former member of MQM, Saleem Shahzad.

Addressing a press conference upon reaching Peshawar, Kamal said that Karachi was a victim of terrorism since the past 22 years. He said that Indian intelligence agency RAW was behind the spread of terror in Karachi.

"The fact that RAW was involved in terrorism in Karachi was also revealed in the investigation by Scotland Yard," he said.

Kamal said that founding member of the defunct Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Saleem Shahzad had not returned to Karachi to join Pak Sarzameen Party and stated that there was no place for the veteran politician and some others in his party.

Kamal said that he had arrived in Peshawar to select presidents for the seven divisions of his party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that there was a need to have a debate in Karachi rather than violence.

Saleem Shahzad ended his self-imposed exile when he landed in Karachi on Monday. As per reports, he arrived after traveling on a British passport from an international airline. He is wanted in a number of cases, the most important being the one where he was alleged to have facilitated medical treatment of terrorists and arranged shelter for them. Previously, another case pertaining to passport forgery has also been registered against him.

Authorities arrested him from the Immigration department's office at the airport on Monday.

