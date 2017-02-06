BAHAWALNAGAR: A Pakistan Peoples Party rally came under fire as a result of which one person was killed while senior leader of the party from Punajab, Shaukat Basra, was injured in the incident, on Monday.

According to details, Basra was attending a rally organised by the Pakistan Peoples Party at Haroonabad chowk. As firing broke out, Basra's secretary was killed while he suffered an injury.

According to eyewitnesses, the firing caused panic among participants of the rally due to which a stampeded followed.

The incident was vehemently condemned by Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Bhutto scion labelled the incident as an act of cowardice and demanded justice.

"Shaukat Basra is a soldier of the public and democracy," said Bilawal.

