KARACHI: One person was killed in a firing incident which took place inside the Afghan Consulate located in Karachi, on Monday.

According to details, a large contingent of police and Rangers rushed to the spot in the city's Clifton area where the Afghan Consulate is located. Firing was heard from within the consulate and reportedly one person had died as a result of the incident.

Muhammad Zaki, appointed as the Third Secretary at the Afghan Consulate, was killed in the attack. Sources revealed that a security guard named Rahatullah had fired the shots which had taken the life of the diplomat. The security guard was also an Afghan citizen.

Police stated that the firing incident had occurred due to a personal grudge or enmity. The firing had taken place inside the lobby of the Afghan Consulate.

Security forces had cordoned off the area and no one was allowed to enter or leave the consulate.

