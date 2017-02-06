KARACHI:MQM founding member and senior political leader Saleem Shahzad was arrested upon arrival at the Jinnah International Airport, on Monday.



Karachi police chief confirmed that Saleem Shahzad had been arrested by police from Jinnah International Airport shortly after he had arrived, ending a self-imposed exile, from Dubai. SSP Malir Rao Anwar had taken Saleem Shahzad into custody. The Immigration department had confiscated his passport.

Saleem Shahzad ended his self-imposed exile when he landed in Karachi today (Monday) at 10 30 am. As per reports, he arrived after traveling on a British passport from an international airline.

After arriving in Karachi, Shahzad said that he had come to play an active role in the politics of Karachi. He said that whatever happened in the past, he was not ashamed of it.While disclosing that he was a patient of cancer and his treatment was ongoing, Shahzad said that he would face all cases against him. He was taken to the Immigration office where his documents were checked.

Earlier before departing for Karachi, Saleem Shahzad had spoken to Geo News and said said that all people and groups belonging to MQM were in contact with him. However, he stated that he would be making a decision regarding his political future in the next two to three days, after meeting with friends and colleagues.

"I am being threatened by various quarters on being arrested when I come to Karachi," he said. "I have committed no crime hence I have no fear of being arrested," he added.

Saleem said that he had given more than three decades to politics and that now it was time to conduct the politics of Karachi in the city. He said that it was also time that Karachiites take part in the politics of Karachi.

