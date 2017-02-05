CHITRAL: Over a dozen are reported dead and many others buried under snow as an avalanche struck a village near Chitral, rescue officials said.

"13 bodies have been retrieved and many more people are feared buried under snow," Commandant Chitral Scouts told Geo News. He said according to unconfirmed reports at least five houses were destroyed and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area.

The Karakoram Highway was closed at many points due to heavy rains and snow that could create slow rescue efforts in the area.

