Regional peace to remain elusive till resolution of Kashmir dispute: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the dream of peace and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and India will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“We urge India to stop bloodbath in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allow the holding of free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices,” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The prime minister said Pakistan calls upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (loK) and fulfill the promises it made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir 70 years ago.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he said, was the unfinished agenda of partition and remained one of the oldest disputes in the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the systemic state terrorism and brutal killings of the innocent people of IoK by Indian occupation forces”.

“Use of pellet guns has permanently blinded more than 150 people including women and young children,” he said.

The prime minister said the basic human rights of the innocent people of IoK including the right to life and peaceful assembly had been grossly violated by the Indian occupation forces.

He pointed out that senior Hurriyat leadership had been arrested or placed under house detention and in the last few months around 12000 people had been illegally detained without any charges.

The prime minister said for the last seven decades India had denied the valiant people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

“The people of Pakistan join their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to reaffirm our moral diplomatic and political support to their legitimate struggle for their basic human rights especially the right to self determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”

Nawaz Sharif said the valiant resolute and determined people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir had rendered unmatched sacrifices in their just struggle.

“However, all the Indian brutalities have failed to deter the people of IoK from their cause for freedom from Indian subjugation,” the prime minister said.

He said the people of Pakistan and the international community had utmost respect for the people of Kashmir for their unparalleled courage, bravery and persistence in facing the worst kind of state terrorism human rights abuses violence and suppression by the Indian state.

“I salute the sacrifices of the brave and courageous Kashmiri people and reaffirm our firm commitment to Pakistan’s principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir,” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said.

