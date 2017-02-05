-
RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Saturday released a song to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir a day before Pakistan observes Kashmir Day.
Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), also posted the song on official social media accounts of the military’s media wing with a message of solidarity for the people of Kashmir.
5 Feb...Solidarity with Kashmiris. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop. Kashmiris be given their right of self determination=UN Resolutions pic.twitter.com/b3VTJI89o4— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2017
Demanding right of self determination for Kashmiris, the military spokesman also called for an end to Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.
The song titled Sangbaz describes the situation in occupied Kashmir with its powerful lyrics urging India to leave Kashmir.