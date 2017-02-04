LAHORE: Renowned novelist, short-writer and TV playwright Bano Qudsia has passed away at the age of 88 years after a prolonged illness here on Saturday. She was widow of a great fiction writer and playwright Ashfaq Ahmed.

Born on November 28, 1928, Bano Qudsia did her Masters from University of Punjab in 1950.

After being married with Ashfaq Ahmed, she launched a literary magazine “Dastango” with the help of his husband.

Bano Qudsia’s most popular novels include “Raja Gidh”, “Amarbail” and “Mome Ki Kalian”.

Various collections of her short stories were also published besides the collections of her numerous TV plays and drama series.

Government of Pakistan awarded her Sitara-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her literary services.

