ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani mother finally united with his five-year-old son, who was taken to India by his father nearly a year ago.

The boy, Iftikhar was handed over to his mother Rohina Kiyani by Indian officials and members of Pakistani High Commission to India at Wagah border here on Saturday.

Iftikhar was taken to India by his father in March 2016. His mother filed a case in India court for custody.

The Pakistani High Commission, on behalf of the mother, engaged in legal fight in India. The India court, when proven the boy was a Pakistani, gave verdict in favor of mother and ordered that the boy be returned to mother in Pakistan.

The verdict on the case was given by May 2016 but due to the growing border tensions it took eight more months for the mother to get the good news of seeing her son.

Speaking to media after meeting her son, emotional Rohina Kiyani burst into tears and said she was happy to be united after one year.

She thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistani High Commission for their efforts in bringing her son back.

0



0







Pakistani mother finally meets son who was taken to India was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184000-Pakistani-mother-finally-meets-son-who-was-taken-to-India/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistani mother finally meets son who was taken to India" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184000-Pakistani-mother-finally-meets-son-who-was-taken-to-India.