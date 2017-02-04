GHOTKI: A bride and her family escaped from their village on the day of the wedding leaving the groom heartbroken.

The groom, Bilawal from Mirzapur had married his wife Parveen 15 years ago. The marriage was to take place formally on Saturday after the girl had come of age. In a traditional Watta Satta ceremony, Bilawal’s sister Rubina had married the bride’s brother.

When the groom wearing a brand new Sherwani reached the bride’s village, her family demanded that another marriage between the two families take place. When no such agreement was reached the bride and her family sped away from the village through the backdoor of their house.

The angry groom staged a protest outside the bride s house. He refused to leave the house without bride.

Bilawal claims that he had paid Rs.75,000 to the bride’s family as part of the wedding expenses. “I want my bride back,” he says. (INP)

