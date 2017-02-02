KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Maula Bux Chandio has tendered resignation, sources said Thursday.

According to sources, Chandio resigned in the light of Sindh High Court ruling.

Sindh High Court is hearing the petition, seeking removal of non-elected members from the executive authority, sources added.



Sources added that Labour and Human Resource Advisor Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant for Religious Affairs, Zakkat & Ushr Dr. Abdul Qayum Soomro have forwarded their resignations to the chief minister.

Speaking over his resignation, Chandio said it was not possible to continue the job following court ruling.

The court in November last year had also declared Murtaza Wahab’s appointment as the chief minister’s law adviser and his portfolio of provincial minister illegal.

The court’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah set aside the notifications of Wahab’s appointment as well as the allocation of law and enquiries & anti-corruption establishment portfolios to him because “executive authority can only be exercised by elected representatives”.

