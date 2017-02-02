ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday recounted the story of Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement against Nawaz Sharif regarding money laundering.

In an interview with Geo’s Hamid Mir the minister said Dar and he were kept in solitary confinement for several days to extract the confessional statement against Nawaz Sharif.

“I am an eyewitness of the whole matter,” he said, adding that some employees of Ittefaq Foundries trapped Ishaq Dar for fear of torture.

The interview would be aired 8:00 pm tonight.

0



0







Khawaja Asif recounts story of Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183538-Khawaja-Asif-recounts-story-of-Ishaq-Dars-confessional-statement/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Khawaja Asif recounts story of Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183538-Khawaja-Asif-recounts-story-of-Ishaq-Dars-confessional-statement.