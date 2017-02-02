Print Story
X
-
Khawaja Asif recounts story of Ishaq Dar’s confessional statementBy Web DeskFebruary 02, 2017Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday recounted the story of Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement against Nawaz Sharif regarding money laundering.
In an interview with Geo’s Hamid Mir the minister said Dar and he were kept in solitary confinement for several days to extract the confessional statement against Nawaz Sharif.
“I am an eyewitness of the whole matter,” he said, adding that some employees of Ittefaq Foundries trapped Ishaq Dar for fear of torture.
The interview would be aired 8:00 pm tonight.