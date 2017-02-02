KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair Umar of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday took the oath as 32nd Governor of Sindh.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah administered the oath here at Governor House.

The office of governor Sindh fell vacant after former governor Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui died of illness on January last month. He only served for two months, which made him the shortest-serving governor in the history of Sindh.

Muhammad Zubair is considered a close confidant of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He is the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central executive committee member Asad Umar.

Talking to media after being appointed as Governor, he expressed his willingness to work for the speedy development and welfare of the province in collaboration with the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party.

About his new assignment he said it would be a huge responsibility and resolved that he would work to promote good governance in the province.

Muhammad Zubair observed that Karachi was an economic hub of Pakistan and further efforts would be made to turn it into a trajectory for economic activities in the whole region.

He said situation in Karachi had improved to a great extent in the last two and half years. The economic activities in Karachi always had massive impact upon the overall business concerns of the country and all efforts would be made to give a spur to such activities.

