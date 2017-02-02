ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya in his weekly briefing in Islamabad said that Pakistan had taken all necessary actions against terrorist elements and that its efforts had been recognised by the international community.

During his briefing, Zakariya also advised India to take actions against its own terrorists elements and refrain from urging Pakistan to act more against militancy. He reminded New Delhi that India had been involved in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan. Zakariya also alleged that India had carried out terrorist activities on its own soil and blamed Pakistan for it.

He called upon the United Nations and international community to take note of the violations that were taking place in occupied Kashmir. Zakariya said that the OIC's stance and role with regard to occupied Kashmir was praiseworthy.

He said that the world had a responsibility to act in order to secure the rights of Kashmiris and help them attain their right of self-determination. He said that peace in Kashmir was pivotal to the stability and peace of the region.

With regard to India increasing its defence budget, Pakistan said that it was against any form of nuclear or conventional arms race. He said that Pakistan had kept minimum arms solely for defending itself.

Nafees Zakariya said that Pakistan looked forward to strengthening ties with the United States and with regard to the US visa policy, he said that states were sovereign in making such decisions but said that when making such decisions, humanitarian as well as political dimensions should not be ignored.

Earlier in his opening statement, the spokesperson said Pakistan is hosting 13th meeting of the ECO on the first of next month. It will be preceded by the 22nd meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on 28th of this month and senior officials a day earlier.

0



0







Pakistan has taken necessary actions against terrorists: FO was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183530-Pakistan-has-taken-necessary-actions-against-terrorists-FO/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan has taken necessary actions against terrorists: FO" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183530-Pakistan-has-taken-necessary-actions-against-terrorists-FO.