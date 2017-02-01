ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister has placed names of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed Ahmed and 37 other individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL).

All 30 people who are put on ECL are affiliated with JuD or Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The decision to place Hafiz Saeed on ECL was taken two days after JuD chief and four others were put under house arrest.

The Interior Ministry has forwarded a letter to all provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency, which included names of Hafiz Saeed and 37 other individuals placed on the ECL.

On Monday, the Ministry of Interior placed Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) on the Watch List and listed these organizations in the Second Schedule of the ATA 1997 (as amended).

"Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz are reportedly active members of the aforementioned organizations within the meaning of Section 11EEE(1) of the ATA 1997 (as amended). As such, they must be placed under preventive detention."



Meanwhile, the Spokesman for Ministry of Interior strongly reacted to the statement of Indian Home Ministry.

The spokesman said, “Pakistan does not need any certificate from India on the matter of Hafiz Saeed.”

