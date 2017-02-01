KARACHI: A day after all the confusion regarding the ban on ride-hailing cabs, Careem has stated that their service is ‘live and operating in all six cities in Pakistan’.

In a message to its customers, Careem said ‘our employees and captains are greatly indebted to you for all the love and support you have given us’.

On Tuesday reports emerged that Punjab and Sindh governments are going to ban both Uber and Careem for violation of relevant laws and continuous disregard of transport regulations, however it was later clarified by the provincial authorities that currently there is no ban on them.

