KARACHI: Two people, including a woman, were killed and five injured as a double-storey building collapsed here in Neelam Colony on Tuesday night.

The injured people, including two children, were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital.

However, scores were feared to be increased.

Police personnel and rescue workers are present at the site of the incident.

The area people suspect that the incident occurred due to gas cylinder blast. Police have started investigation on the case.

According to hospital authorities, two of the injured had 90 percent fire burns on their body.

0



0







Building collapse in Karachi, 2 killed, 5 wounded was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183251-Building-collapse-in-Karachi-2-killed-5-wounded/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Building collapse in Karachi, 2 killed, 5 wounded" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183251-Building-collapse-in-Karachi-2-killed-5-wounded.