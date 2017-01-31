Print Story
Army Chief, PM Nawaz discuss national securityBy Web DeskJanuary 31, 2017Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and exchanged views on matters pertaining to national and regional security.
In the meeting held at PM House here Tuesday, the Army Chief and Prime Minister also reviewed situation at country’s borders.
General Bajwa also took Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif into confidence over Operation Zarb-e-Azb and other counter terrorism actions continuing across the country.