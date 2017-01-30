ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has agreed to include eight historical sites to world heritage list.

The Derawar Fort in Cholistan, Hingol Cultural Landscape in Balochistan, Nagarparkar Cultural Landscape in Sindh, Central Karakoram National Park and Deosai National Park in Gilgit Baltistan, Ziarat Juniper Forest and Karez System Cultural Landscape in Balochistan and the Khewra Salt Range in Punjab have been named in list prepared by the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) and accepted by UNESCO as properties of universal value.

Tahir Saeed deputy director DOAM said that after the UNESCO approval the next arduous task is to develop dossiers of all these sites that could take up to two to three years for each site.

Through the dossiers Pakistan will prove to UNESCO its intended plans for how to best protect and manage these heritage sites preservation and conservation programmes and ease of access and facilities for visitors from around the world, he added.

