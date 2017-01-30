ISLAMABAD: Chairman Privatization Commission, Muhammad Zubair has been selected as Sindh Governor, Zubair confirmed this to Geo News.

The sources privy to the development said, Zubair is expected to take oath as the governor in next few days.

Talking to Geo News, he confirmed the news and said improvement in Karachi law and order would be his priority.

Currently, he is serving as chairman Privatization Commission and has been a vocal person defending the Sharif Family on Panama Papers.

The slot of Sindh Governor is vacant following the death of Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

Siddiqui was sworn in on November 11 after removal of Ishtratul Ibad Khan, longest-serving governor in Pakistan's history.

