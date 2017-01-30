ISLAMABAD: Commenting on Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries, Interior Minister said this would only strengthen terrorists' agenda and harm innocent people.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Ch Nisar stressed that over a billion strong community of Muslims cannot be blamed for the acts of a handful of people, adding that linking Islam with the terrorism is tantamount to damaging the successes achieved against militants.

An executive order signed by Trump on Friday suspended the arrival of all refugees for a minimum of 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

